China realizes power interconnectivity with neighboring countries

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The power interconnectivity between China and neighboring countries totaled 2.6 million kilowatts by the end of 2020, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

The neighboring countries include Laos, Russia, Myanmar and Vietnam.

In recent years, China has boosted power infrastructural connectivity with neighboring countries, which is significant in improving power security capability, realizing the optimal allocation of energy resources, and deepening economic and trade cooperation, said the NEA.

The country's solar energy and wind power projects, among others, in Belt and Road countries have provided intelligent and clean solutions for local areas and have strongly promoted low-carbon development in those regions, the NEA added.