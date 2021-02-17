UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Realizes Power Interconnectivity With Neighboring Countries

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

China realizes power interconnectivity with neighboring countries

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The power interconnectivity between China and neighboring countries totaled 2.6 million kilowatts by the end of 2020, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

The neighboring countries include Laos, Russia, Myanmar and Vietnam.

In recent years, China has boosted power infrastructural connectivity with neighboring countries, which is significant in improving power security capability, realizing the optimal allocation of energy resources, and deepening economic and trade cooperation, said the NEA.

The country's solar energy and wind power projects, among others, in Belt and Road countries have provided intelligent and clean solutions for local areas and have strongly promoted low-carbon development in those regions, the NEA added.

Related Topics

Russia China Road Myanmar Laos Vietnam 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Houthi drone intercepted over Saudi Arabia

51 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

11 hours ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

12 hours ago

FNC approves three bills

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.