China renews yellow alert for thick fog

BEIJING, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :China's national observatory on Thursday renewed the yellow alert for thick fog in some parts of the country.

Throughout Thursday morning, heavy fog is expected to blanket parts of the Leizhou Peninsula, the Qiongzhou Strait, southwestern Guangdong and northern Hainan, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Visibility in these affected areas will be reduced to less than 500 meters, said the NMC.

Drivers have been asked to maintain safe speeds, while airports, freeways and ports have been instructed to take appropriate safety measures.

China has a four-tier color-coded warning system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.