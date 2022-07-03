UrduPoint.com

China Secure Diving Sweep At World Championships

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2022 | 11:40 PM

China secure diving sweep at World Championships

Budapest, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :China wrapped up a clean sweep of diving gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday as Yang Jian successfully defended his 10m platform title in Budapest.

The 28-year-old, who also won Olympic silver in Tokyo last year, finished with a total of 515.55 points, beating Japanese 15-year-old Rikuto Tamai by 27.55 points.

That gave China a 13th diving gold medal of the championships from as many events.

Yang Jian's compatriot Yang Hao took bronze with 485.45 points.

Earlier, Olympic champions Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani won the women's 3m synchronised event.

Chen grabbed her second gold in two days after winning Friday's 3m springboard. The 23-year-old also won gold in that event in Tokyo last year.

On Sunday, the Chinese pair scored 343.14 points to finish clear of Japan's Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto. Keeney Maddison and Anabelle Smith from Australia were third.

The two-week championships end later with the men's water polo final between Italy and Spain.

The United States will finish with the most total medals, but China have drawn level on 18 golds.

Italy are certain to finish third.

Related Topics

World Australia Polo Water China Jian Budapest Tokyo Spain Italy Japan United States Women Sunday Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

14 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

23 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

23 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

23 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.