UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Shuts Down Transport In Eight Cities Around Virus Epicentre

Umer Jamshaid 18 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:50 AM

China shuts down transport in eight cities around virus epicentre

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :China has now shut down bridges, halted public transport and closed a major airport to restrict the movement of some 26 million people around the epicentre of a deadly virus outbreak.

Huangshi, with a population of 2.4 million, became the latest city in Hubei province to shut transport routes Friday as it closed a ferry terminal and bridge over the Yangtze River, and suspended public transport.

The move followed the suspension of long-distance passenger buses, tourist coaches and public transport from Thursday night in Qianjiang, a city in central Hubei with a population of nearly one million people.

Authorities said the measures were to prevent and control the spread of the new coronavirus, which has since infected more than 800 people and killed 25.

The virus first emerged from Wuhan in Hubei province, where a seafood market has been identified as the centre of the outbreak.

It has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

Trains and planes were halted from leaving Wuhan on Thursday as the city was placed under effective lockdown. Passenger boats and buses were also forbidden from entering the city.

Other cities with travel restrictions include Xiantao, a city of 1.5 million, and Chibi, which has some 500,000 people, which will close toll station entrances and halt transport routes.

The cities of Ezhou, Huanggang and Lichuan have also announced travel restrictions.

Hubei province authorities said they were calling off cultural performances and public cultural venues.

Travel agencies in the province have suspended business activities, and are no longer organising tour groups, authorities said in an announcement on Friday.

From 0400 GMT, the province will also stop operating online taxis and impose passenger restrictions on taxis on the roads.

Related Topics

Business China Xiantao Wuhan Hong Kong Market From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

3 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

4 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.