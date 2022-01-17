UrduPoint.com

China To Raise Gasoline, Diesel Retail Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 03:30 PM

China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel starting Tuesday, the country's top economic planner said Monday.

The price of gasoline will go up by 345 Yuan (about 54.25 U.S. Dollars) per tonne, while that of diesel will increase by 330 yuan, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Under the current pricing mechanism, if international crude oil prices change by more than 50 yuan per tonne and remain at that level for 10 working days, the prices of refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel in China will be adjusted accordingly.

China's three biggest oil companies, namely China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, and China National Offshore Oil Corporation, have been asked to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies.

Related Topics

China Oil Price Top

Recent Stories

PM appreciates Putin for showing empathy for Musli ..

PM appreciates Putin for showing empathy for Muslims

29 minutes ago
 Three Fuel Tanks Explode Near Depots of Oil Compan ..

Three Fuel Tanks Explode Near Depots of Oil Company in UAE - Police

6 minutes ago
 Belarus General Staff Says Will Conduct Surprise C ..

Belarus General Staff Says Will Conduct Surprise Check of Union State Forces Wit ..

6 minutes ago
 City traffic police start issuing driving licenses ..

City traffic police start issuing driving licenses at Hayatabad phase-III

6 minutes ago
 NEV ownership in China's Jiangsu exceeds 500,000 u ..

NEV ownership in China's Jiangsu exceeds 500,000 units

6 minutes ago
 QESCO disconnects power connections of bill defaul ..

QESCO disconnects power connections of bill defaulters in Kharan

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.