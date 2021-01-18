UrduPoint.com
China's Fixed-asset Investment Up 2.9 Pct In 2020

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

China's fixed-asset investment up 2.9 pct in 2020

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :China's fixed-asset investment (FAI) went up 2.9 percent year on year in 2020, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The growth was 0.3 percentage points higher than that recorded in the first 11 months last year, NBS data showed.

The FAI amounted to 51.89 trillion Yuan (about 8 trillion U.S. Dollars) in 2020, according to the NBS.

On a month-on-month basis, the country's fixed-asset investment climbed 2.32 percent in December in 2020.

Investment by the private sector expanded to 28.93 trillion yuan last year, up 1 percent year on year, the data showed.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

