BEIJING, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Yutu-2, the lander and rover of the Chang'e-4 probe, has traveled 1,003.9 meters on the far side of the moon as of midnight on Thursday, according to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration on Friday.

Yutu-2 is currently in the mission's 38th lunar day and is in good condition.It is expected to take a close look at a target rock, and detect a large impact crater behind the rock the next lunar day, the center said.