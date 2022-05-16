UrduPoint.com

China's Property Investment Down 2.7 Pct

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :China's investment in property development went down 2.7 percent year on year in the first four months of 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

