China's Property Investment Down 2.7 Pct
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 02:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :China's investment in property development went down 2.7 percent year on year in the first four months of 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.
