China's Rare Earth Price Index Up

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

China's rare earth price index up

BEIJING, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The China Rare Earth Price Index rose 0.17 percent from the previous working day to 1,367.94 points Thursday.

Compiled by the China Economic Information Service and Baotou Rare Earth Products Exchange, the index reflects the overall price trend in the rare earth market.

The index is a part of China's rare earth serial indexes, which also include a prosperity index and a development index.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

