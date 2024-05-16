Open Menu

Government Activating Helpline To Prevent Domestic Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Mashal Azam Yousafzai Thursday said that with the support of UNFPA, the government was activating a helpline that would be linked to PEHEL-911

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Mashal Azam Yousafzai Thursday said that with the support of UNFPA, the government was activating a helpline that would be linked to PEHEL-911.

She was chairing a meeting that was attended by Secretary Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Syed Nazar Hussain Shah, representatives of UNICEF and UNFPA.

She said that the helpline would be linked to PEHEL-911, aimed to prevent domestic violence against women and added that steps are being taken to prevent domestic violence, child abuse and drug abuse.

On the occasion, participants were informed about background and reasons that led to establishment of helpline PEHEL-911 and its performance till now.

APP/mds/

