Committee Set Up To Ensure The Availability Of Medicines In Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 07:22 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Thursday formed a special monitoring committee to ensure the availability of medicines and the functioning of machinery in the hospitals.

Presiding over a meeting to review the provision of health facilities, he said that a committee headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner would confirm the availability of medicines and operational machinery in all the District and Tehsil Headquarters hospitals.

Khattak directed the officials of the health authority to continue the anti-dengue and anti-polio campaigns efficiently and no negligence would be tolerated.

He informed that Polio environmental samples continuously tested positive third time, however, he directed the officials to ensure 100 per cent coverage of non-attended and missing cases during the recent campaign.

Aamir further added that 730 samples have been taken during 2,699 drug control raids from January 1, to date while the Drug inspectors lodged eight First Information Reports (FIRs), sealed 45 outlets and issued tickets to 167 on violations of the Drug Control Act.

He said that provision of the best healthcare facilities to the people was the priority of the government and no compromise would be made on it.

