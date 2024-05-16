Five Family Members Involved In Drug Business Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 07:22 PM
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police on Thursday arrested seven drug peddlers including five members of a family and in a separate operation recovered more than seven kilograms of drugs
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police on Thursday arrested seven drug peddlers including five members of a family and in a separate operation recovered more than seven kilograms of drugs.
According to SSP SIU Adeel Chandio, the SIU in its action in Magsi Goth, arrested five of a family involved in the drugs trade and recovered 5.5 kg of hashish from them. They were identified as Khuda Bukhsh, Abdul Ghafoor, Asma, Gul Bano and Noor Saba.
The arrested were inter-provincial drug traffickers who purchased drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan and sold it in different areas of Karachi.
Accused Abdul Ghafoor and Khuda Bukhsh used to bring drugs and the female members of the family used to sell them in different parts of the megalopolis.
In another action, the SIU arrested two drug peddlers from the Brigade area and recovered 2.410 kg of hashish from their possession.
The arrested were identified as Waqas Anwar and Gul Hameed. During initial interrogation, the arrested revealed that they had been involved in the drug business for five to six years. Arrested accused Gul Hameed has been arrested in seven cases of drug peddling earlier also.
Cases against all arrested have been registered at the SIU police station and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Committee set up to ensure the availability of medicines in hospitals
Madinah: Minister Salik expresses satisfaction over arrangements for Pakistani H ..
Government activating helpline to prevent domestic violence
RPO congratulates Samia Saleem over clinching success in CSS, joining police for ..
Bahrain calls for Mideast peace conference at Gaza-focused Arab League
McIlroy shares early lead at emotionally testing PGA Championship
Provincial adviser announces to construct hundreds of new veterinary hospitals
Unique Group, Traffic Police hold speech contest on road safety
Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad
VC visits examination centers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Committee set up to ensure the availability of medicines in hospitals5 minutes ago
-
Government activating helpline to prevent domestic violence7 minutes ago
-
Provincial adviser announces to construct hundreds of new veterinary hospitals5 minutes ago
-
Unique Group, Traffic Police hold speech contest on road safety5 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors21 minutes ago
-
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad21 minutes ago
-
VC visits examination centers21 minutes ago
-
Full commission meeting of SPSC held21 minutes ago
-
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault24 minutes ago
-
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 524 minutes ago
-
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget24 minutes ago
-
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue24 minutes ago