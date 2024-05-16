RPO Congratulates Samia Saleem Over Clinching Success In CSS, Joining Police Force
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary met with Samia Saleem, who passed the Central Superior Services (CSS) exams
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary met with Samia Saleem, who passed the Central Superior Services (CSS) exams.
He congratulated the candidate and her parents on the success and on joining the police force.
He urged the candidate to perform her duties with patriotism.
RPO also presented a commemorative shield on behalf of the Multan Region Police and praised her passion and courage.
Samia Saleem, daughter of Bahauddin Zakariya University driver Rana Muhammad Saleem resident of Basti Nou Nawabpur road, Multan, made her family proud by achieving success in CSS exams.
Recent Stories
Committee set up to ensure the availability of medicines in hospitals
Madinah: Minister Salik expresses satisfaction over arrangements for Pakistani H ..
Government activating helpline to prevent domestic violence
Bahrain calls for Mideast peace conference at Gaza-focused Arab League
McIlroy shares early lead at emotionally testing PGA Championship
Provincial adviser announces to construct hundreds of new veterinary hospitals
Unique Group, Traffic Police hold speech contest on road safety
Five family members involved in drug business arrested
Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad
VC visits examination centers
More Stories From Education
-
UEP, NUST join hand to support students1 hour ago
-
NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education minister20 hours ago
-
Step afoot to end curse of copying system from examination centers: Ejaz21 hours ago
-
NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championship22 hours ago
-
Five Chinese scholars receive PhD degrees in PU's 133rd convocation2 days ago
-
Education board promotes four assistants2 days ago
-
University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) quality of education,research praised2 days ago
-
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU2 days ago
-
MEU to observe summer vacations from May 183 days ago
-
Punjab University’s convocation tomorrow3 days ago
-
DC cracks down on exam cheats, ensures transparency3 days ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) inks MoU with PDC6 days ago