Unique Group, Traffic Police hold speech contest on road safety

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs), in collaboration with Traffic Police Lahore, organised a speech competition on the topic of 'Road safety' at Alhamra Hall, The Mall, here on Thursday.

UGIs Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram presided over the event, while Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Ammara Athar was the chief guest.

Six schools of Lahore participated in the speech competition, including Moon Public School, Dar-e-Arqam, Pride School, Punjab School, St. Anthony school and Unique School.

In the speech competition, Ayaan Ali, a student of Unique Group of Institutions, Bahria Town Campus, won the first position, Arifa Zartaj, a student of Punjab School, got the second position and Ashina Saeed of the Punjab School got the third position. Encouragement Award was given to Faizul Hasan of Moon Public School.

Addressing the ceremony, CTO Lahore Ammara Athar said the purpose of promoting road safety education was to create awareness among students for observance of traffic rules. She said the youth should understand the traffic rules and follow them.

She said "we, as a nation, do not respect the traffic rules, due to which we face problems".

Chairman Unique Group Prof Abdul Manan Khurram said that teachers, scholars and parents would have to raise awareness among students regarding traffic rules. He said the traffic rules determine the correct direction that guides the nation. He said that special attention was given to traffic discipline in civilised nations.

Prizes and shields were presented to the winning students at the end of the ceremony.

Among judges of the event were renowned scholar on Iqbaliat Zahid Hussain, Dr Arsha and Dr Maryam.

A special aerobics performance was also presented by the Unique School Murghazar Campus at the event.

At the end of the event, a walk was also organised to create awareness about traffic rules, in which Chairman Unique Group Prof Abdul Manan Khurram, Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Director Prof. Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Prof. Abdullah and traffic officers, teachers and a large number of students participated.