CM Bugti Orders To Advertise Vacant Posts Of 92 Veterinary Doctors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 07:06 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday ordered to advertise the vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors in the livestock department to ensure employment opportunity to the educated youth.

A representative delegation of Balochistan Veterinary Doctors Association in called on meeting has apprised the Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti regarding lack of jobs and other issues being faced by them.

The Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan and Secretary Livestock Muhammad Tayyab Lehri were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that interest-free loans will be provided to veterinary doctors in Balochistan under the soft loan program.

Under the programme, the veterinary doctors will be able to set up their own service centers in the field to provide service to the livestock owners at the doorstep, he added.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the doctors by providing their professional services in their respective districts, will be able to provide facilities to the livestock keepers and start their careers in a dignified manner.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the world is moving towards corporate farming and we have to pay attention to corporate farming.

Sarfraz Bugti assured the delegation that effective policies would be formulated to provide suitable opportunities to the veterinary doctors for taking their services.

