Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad

The Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has transferred Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and posted as SSP District Sukkur with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has transferred Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and posted as SSP District Sukkur with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, Amajd Ahmed Shaikh has been replaced by BS-19 Dr Farukh Ali to head the Hyderabad district police.

On posting as SSP, District Hyderabad, Dr Farukh Ali shall look after the work of the Senior Superintendent of Police, District Dadu in addition to his own duties with immediate effect and until further orders.