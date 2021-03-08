BEIJING, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :China's cases of serious violent crimes in 2020 dropped to the lowest level in two decades, according to a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) unveiled Monday.

The number of criminal cases handled by the SPP last year was also at its lowest level in the past four years, read the report submitted to the ongoing national legislative session for deliberation.