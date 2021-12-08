UrduPoint.com

China's Struggling Ice Hockey Team Confirmed For Beijing Olympics

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

China's struggling ice hockey team confirmed for Beijing Olympics

Paris, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :China's men's ice hockey team will compete at their home Winter Olympics at Beijing 2022, the sport's governing body confirmed Tuesday, having once threatened exclusion over the hosts' "insufficient sporting standard".

China have an automatic place at February's Games as hosts, but there are fears that they could face embarrassment with matches in their group against NHL-packed rosters from the United States and Canada.

But Luc Tardif, the new president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), said the body's council had discussed the status of the Chinese team.

"The council confirmed that it will uphold the decision by the 2018 IIHF Congress to grant the Chinese men's national team a host qualification position in the 2022 Olympic Games," Tardif told AFP.

China's men, who will also face fifth-ranked Germany at the Games, are 32nd the world rankings.

The Beijing Winter Olympics begin on February 4.

Related Topics

Hockey World China Canada Threatened Germany Beijing United States February Congress 2018 Olympics From

Recent Stories

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

41 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

41 minutes ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

41 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing of review petitions ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of review petitions in sacked employees case till ..

1 minute ago
 EU agencies back 'mix & match' Covid boosters

EU agencies back 'mix & match' Covid boosters

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.