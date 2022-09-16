ChinaTianjin municipality donates relief items to Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The People Government of China Tianjin Municipality has announced a relief pack of RMB 10 million for relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in Pakistan.

The relief items include tents, food packages and blankets needed urgently in Pakistan.

The decision was announced last week in a special letter addressed to Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque by Party Secretary of Tianjin, Li Hongzhong.

Sharing his grief and condolences with the bereaved families, Li Hongzhong said that as all-weather strategic cooperative partner and iron brother, China stands with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time.

Expressing his good wishes for the early rehabilitation of the flood victims, Li Hongzhong reaffirmed the resolve of Tianjin Municipality to continue to deepen ties with the friendship cities and provinces of Pakistan.

A formal launch ceremony of the relief goods was held yesterday through video Link.

The meeting was joined by Luan Jianzhang, DG FAO, Tianjin Municipal Government, Mr. Liu Jinsong, DG Asian Affairs, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Moin ul Haque, Murtaza Wahab, Administrator, Karachi Municipal Government and a senior representative from Chinese Peoples Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Moin appreciated the urgent assistance offered by Tianjin Municipality. Recalling that two countries have always stood together in difficult times in the past, Ambassador Moin said that Chinese assistance to Pakistan for flood victims has once again proven the unique nature of fraternal ties between the two countries.