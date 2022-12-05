UrduPoint.com

Chinese Cities Relax Testing Rules As Zero-Covid Policy Eases

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Beijing, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Businesses reopened and testing requirements were relaxed in Beijing and other Chinese cities on Monday as the country tentatively eases out of a strict zero-Covid policy that sparked nationwide protests.

Local authorities across China have begun a slow rollback of the restrictions that have governed daily life for years, encouraged by the central government's orders for a new approach to fighting the coronavirus.

In the capital Beijing, where many businesses have fully reopened, commuters from Monday were no longer required to show a negative virus test taken within 48 hours to use public transport.

Financial hub Shanghai -- which underwent a brutal two-month lockdown this year -- extended this measure to most public places except medical institutions, schools, restaurants and bars, nursing homes and indoor entertainment venues, starting from Tuesday.

