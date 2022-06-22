UrduPoint.com

Chinese, French Universities Initiate Pilot Program On Climate Change

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Chinese, French universities initiate pilot program on climate change

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A program jointly initiated by Tsinghua University and Paris Institute Political Studies (Sciences Po) is now empowering over 150 students from six continents with the knowledge to tackle climate change.

The global educational program, Climate x Leadership Training Pilot, is hosted by the Global Alliance Universities on Climate (GAUC), which is comprised the world's 15 top universities.

"We need to change minds, not the climate, and that's where we need collective education, science and culture to deliver programs which contribute to achieving all sustainable development goals," said Shahbaz Khan, director and representative the UNESCO Beijing Office, in a video speech addressing the program's opening ceremony on Saturday.

Through interdisciplinary training, lectures and group exercises, the program will help participants understand the importance the climate governance agenda and the synergy between climate change and other sustainable development goals.

"A sustainable zero-carbon future calls for synergetic and innovative solutions from mankind," said Yang Bin, vice president Tsinghua University and chair GAUC's Executive Committee, "I believe this pilot program will prove to be a non-substitutable contribution from GAUC in realizing that future shared by all.""I am delighted to see our students and our GAUC partner universities invest in these opportunities and co-create these spaces for working together to make a difference in the fight against climate change," said Kate Vivian, interim vice president for International Affairs Sciences Po. The over 150 program participants are selected from over 500 applications at 15 GAUC member universities.

Related Topics

World Education Po Beijing Paris Alliance All From Top

Recent Stories

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

11 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current ..

Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current government at least 1 year to ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 bill ..

Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 billion tranche

26 minutes ago
 Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ..

Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ICU due to his health conditio ..

1 hour ago
 State Bank of Pakistan rejects false reports, clai ..

2 hours ago
 Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.