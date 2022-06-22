Chinese, French universities initiate pilot program on climate change

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A program jointly initiated by Tsinghua University and Paris Institute Political Studies (Sciences Po) is now empowering over 150 students from six continents with the knowledge to tackle climate change.

The global educational program, Climate x Leadership Training Pilot, is hosted by the Global Alliance Universities on Climate (GAUC), which is comprised the world's 15 top universities.

"We need to change minds, not the climate, and that's where we need collective education, science and culture to deliver programs which contribute to achieving all sustainable development goals," said Shahbaz Khan, director and representative the UNESCO Beijing Office, in a video speech addressing the program's opening ceremony on Saturday.

Through interdisciplinary training, lectures and group exercises, the program will help participants understand the importance the climate governance agenda and the synergy between climate change and other sustainable development goals.

"A sustainable zero-carbon future calls for synergetic and innovative solutions from mankind," said Yang Bin, vice president Tsinghua University and chair GAUC's Executive Committee, "I believe this pilot program will prove to be a non-substitutable contribution from GAUC in realizing that future shared by all.""I am delighted to see our students and our GAUC partner universities invest in these opportunities and co-create these spaces for working together to make a difference in the fight against climate change," said Kate Vivian, interim vice president for International Affairs Sciences Po. The over 150 program participants are selected from over 500 applications at 15 GAUC member universities.