Chinese mainland reports 3,588 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 3,588 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Altogether 13,004 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 3,743 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Thursday, said the commission in its daily report.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.