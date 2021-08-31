Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Monday saw 37 new imported cases, 22 of which were reported in Yunnan, four each in Shanghai and Guangdong, two each in Fujian and Sichuan, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin and Shandong.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. No new deaths were reported on Monday, the commission added.