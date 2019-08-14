UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Olympic Champion Volleyball Player Banned For Doping

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 08:50 AM

Chinese Olympic champion volleyball player banned for doping

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :A key member of China's Olympic champion volleyball team has been banned for four years after taking a banned substance, the country's anti-doping agency said.

Yang Fangxu will now not be able to help China's women defend their title at the Tokyo Games next summer and her career is almost certainly over.

Following out-of-competition testing in August last year, the 24-year-old tested positive for the prohibited blood booster erythropoietin (EPO), said CHINADA.

Yang scored three points in the final of the 2016 Rio Olympics as China beat Serbia to gold.

She is banned until 2022 but had already disappeared from China's national team prior to Tuesday's announcement.

CHINADA also said that it had banned ice hockey player Li Jiaxin and student athlete Su Guanzhong.

Related Topics

Hockey China Student Tokyo Serbia August Women 2016 Gold Olympics From Blood

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

15 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

16 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

22 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

22 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

23 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.