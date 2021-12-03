Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi to de-list from New York exchange

Beijing, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said Friday it would start the process of de-listing its shares from the New York stock exchange, shortly after US regulators adopted a rule that would allow them to remove foreign firms.

"After careful consideration, (Didi) will start the process of delisting from the New York stock exchange from today, and start preparations for listing in Hong Kong," the company said.