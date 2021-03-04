UrduPoint.com
Chinese Scientists Develop New Method For Water Inspection

Thu 04th March 2021

BEIJING, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A Chinese research team has developed a new system for the quick identification of black and smelly water using satellite remote sensing technology.

The system was developed by the Aerospace Information Research Institute under the Chinese academy of Sciences and has been implemented in 23 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across the country with an identification accuracy of 79 percent.

The color of black and smelly water is close to that of ordinary water, so it is difficult to distinguish it by looking at it. Satellite remote sensing can identify the water through subtle differences in spectrum, according to the research.

The new method has greatly improved the efficiency of water inspection. It takes one year for a person to screen a water area of 2,500 square kilometers using traditional methods, while it can be done in only 15 days by using the new system.

