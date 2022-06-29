Chinese shuttlers off to strong start at Malaysia Open 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese shuttlers were off to a strong start on the first round of the Malaysia Open 2022 here on Tuesday, beating out their opponents decisively in several categories.

The men's doubles saw Chinese duo Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi beat their Malaysian counterparts Chang Yee Jun/Yap Roy King 21-14, 21-18 at the Axiata Arena.

Women's singles shuttler Han Yue rebounded from the first set loss to overcome Denmark's Line Christophersen 12-21, 21-14, 21-8.

In women's singles, Badminton Asia Championships title holder Wang Zhiyi of China beat her compatriot He Bingjiao 23-21, 9-21, 21-11 with a three-round match lasting over an hour.

The women's doubles pair Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan won Thailand's Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard 21-17, 21-8, while Du Yue/Li Wenmei breezed past Brazilian counterparts Jaqueline Lima/Samia Lima 21-4, 21-7 in a mere 24 minutes.

In the mixed doubles, China's Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping defeated Brazilian Fabricio Farias/Jaqueline Lima 21-11, 21-14.

The Indonesia team also put on a strong showing with Gregoria Mariska Tunjung upsetting women's world number one Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-14, 21-14. The Malaysia Open will run from June 28-July 3.