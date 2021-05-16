UrduPoint.com
Chinese Students Enthusiastically Participate In Pak-China Painting Contest

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 01:00 PM

Chinese students enthusiastically participate in Pak-China painting contest

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Around 20,000 teens from China and Pakistan have attended the China (Henan) and Pakistan (Balochistan) Drawing Contest for middle School Students.

"We were surprised by the undiluted enthusiasm expressed by our students. Even though we have limited the number of contestants, over 500 paintings were submitted," said Wang Yongyu, Deputy Director of General Office of Affiliated Middle School of Henan Normal University (AMSHNU).

Since the beginning of 2021, the drawing contest themed "Pakistan in my heart" and "China in my heart" had started among students of the Affiliated Middle School of Henan Normal University, Zhengzhou number 122 Middle School and Gwadar Faqeer Middle School.

The contest is an important part of the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

"At the beginning of last year, I stayed at home due to the outbreak of COVID-19, and worried sickly for the people in Wuhan. When I heard that the President of Pakistan visited China with anti-pandemic necessities, my heart moved deeply," Shang Hao, a 7th grade contestant from AMSHNU told China Economic Net (CEN) while sharing her source of inspiration.

The moving tales between Pakistan and China during difficult times caused by the pandemic, has also inspired Wang Yanyiqing, a young contestant from Zhengzhou number 122 Middle School.

Front liners from the two nations are vividly brought to life in her engraving.

"Pakistan's founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, once observed that, only through united efforts can we turn our ideals into reality. This is exactly how we should overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

"Through this contest, I sensed Pakistani teenagers' curiosity about Chinese culture and history. I hope that my work can offer some insights to them," Li Yanlin, a contestant from Zhengzhou number 122 Middle School, said.

"Special courses regarding Pakistan have been introduced by the school board, in order to prepare the students with background knowledge for their paintings. Teachers for political affairs, history and geography equipped the students with profound information regarding Pakistan, English and Chinese teachers organized students to write letters to Pakistani students. Through various activities, the school lays a solid foundation for students' creation. Through the contest, the student gained the fuller picture of China and Pakistan friendship." Wang Yongyu concluded.

