Chinese Yuan Weaken To 6.7035 Against USD Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 105 pips to 6.7035 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

