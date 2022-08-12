UrduPoint.com

COAS Attends Royal Military Academy Passing Out As Chief Guest

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 03:20 PM

COAS attends Royal Military Academy passing out as Chief Guest

SANDHURST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) Aug 12 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday attended the passing out parade of the 213th Regular Commissioning Course of Royal Military academy here as a Chief Guest.

The COAS was the first ever Pakistani dignitary who has been invited at Royal Military Academy as a Special Guest.

Apart from the UK cadets , 41 international cadets from 26 various countries including two cadets from Pakistan Military Academy passed out the course. Cadet Muhammad Abdullah Babar and Cadet Mujtaba from Pakistan Military Academy participated in the course.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahba ..

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

1 hour ago
 Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Production Process to its Commu ..

Realme Unveils its Production Process to its Community with a Visit to its Assem ..

2 hours ago
 Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that ..

Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that you need

2 hours ago
 Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with sp ..

Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with special needs, women, students c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.