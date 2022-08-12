COAS attends Royal Military Academy passing out as Chief Guest

SANDHURST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) Aug 12 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday attended the passing out parade of the 213th Regular Commissioning Course of Royal Military academy here as a Chief Guest.

The COAS was the first ever Pakistani dignitary who has been invited at Royal Military Academy as a Special Guest.

Apart from the UK cadets , 41 international cadets from 26 various countries including two cadets from Pakistan Military Academy passed out the course. Cadet Muhammad Abdullah Babar and Cadet Mujtaba from Pakistan Military Academy participated in the course.