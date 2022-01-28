UrduPoint.com

Coast Guard Ending Search For Bodies From Capsized Boat Off Florida

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The US Coast Guard said Thursday it will soon call off the search for dozens of people missing from a boat that capsized off Florida last weekend in a suspected human smuggling tragedy.

"If we don't receive any additional information today that can refine our search or direct us towards additional survivors, at sunset this evening we will suspend actively searching," said Coast Guard captain Jo-Ann Burdian after five bodies were recovered, from around 40 people who were on the boat.

