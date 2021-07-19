UrduPoint.com
Cockerill Steps Down As Edinburgh Boss

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Former England hooker Richard Cockerill stepped down as boss of Pro 14 side Edinburgh on Monday to "pursue other opportunities".

The 50-year-old signed a two-year contract extension in August 2020 which committed him to Edinburgh until 2023.

But former Leicester head coach Cockerill has now decided to leave the Scottish club.

Cockerill said it was agreed with Scottish Rugby Union performance director Jim Mallinder and chief executive Mark Dodson that he would depart by mutual consent.

"I would like to thank everyone at Edinburgh Rugby for the hard work they have put in.

It has been a rewarding four seasons for the club," Cockerill said.

"I wish the staff and players all the best for the future and look forward to watching you in your new stadium." Cockerill led Edinburgh to their first PRO14 play-off campaign and the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals in his first season in charge.

They reached the European Champions Cup quarter-finals in 2018-19 after winning their pool.

Last season proved difficult for Edinburgh, with extended international windows depriving Cockerill of a host of players as they finished fifth in their conference.

