UrduPoint.com

Collision Course: Djokovic, Nadal Roll Into Last 16 At French Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Collision course: Djokovic, Nadal roll into last 16 at French Open

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal closed in Friday on a blockbuster clash at the French Open as both reached the last 16, while Carlos Alcaraz prepared to face the only man to beat him on clay this year.

Reigning champion Djokovic and 13-time winner Nadal are on course to meet in the quarter-finals, with the Spaniard seeded outside the top four at Roland Garros for just the second time.

World number one Djokovic strolled to a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene and Nadal eased past Dutch 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

"I'm always very motivated when I get on the court, with the desire to produce my best level each time. It's not always possible to do it, but today it was very good," said Djokovic.

The 35-year-old Serb is aiming to become the oldest men's singles champion in Paris in the Open era as he chases a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam title.

Next up for Djokovic, who was also French Open champion in 2016, is a match-up with Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, the 15th seed.

Nadal, the 21-time major champion, improved his record at Roland Garros to 108-3 after seeing off 2021 US Open quarter-finalist Van de Zandschulp.

He has now reached at least the fourth round in 17 of 18 visits to Roland Garros, with the exception of 2016 when he withdrew in the third round with a wrist injury.

"I think I played a good match against a good player. I'm very happy to win," said Nadal.

Related Topics

Paris Man Van Argentina Slovenia Rafael Nadal 2016 Best Top Court US Open

Recent Stories

Biden to Participate at Summit of Americas Held in ..

Biden to Participate at Summit of Americas Held in California in June - White Ho ..

48 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah asks Khan's party to avoid policy o ..

Rana Sanaullah asks Khan's party to avoid policy of agitation

48 minutes ago
 24 years of nuclear prowess "Youm-e-Takbeer" to be ..

24 years of nuclear prowess "Youm-e-Takbeer" to be observed on Saturday

48 minutes ago
 US Trade Regulators Probing Disclosure Timing of M ..

US Trade Regulators Probing Disclosure Timing of Musk Twitter Stock Purchase - L ..

48 minutes ago
 17 headless bodies discovered in east DR Congo

17 headless bodies discovered in east DR Congo

48 minutes ago
 US Will Continue to Seek Appropriate Chances to De ..

US Will Continue to Seek Appropriate Chances to Deter North Korea Militarily - P ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.