UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Militant Jailed For 28 Years For Ecuador Press Murders

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Colombia militant jailed for 28 years for Ecuador press murders

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :A member of a splinter group from Colombia's FARC ex-guerrilla organization was sentenced Friday to 28 years in prison for the kidnap and murder of an Ecuadoran press team in 2018, prosecutors said.

Gustavo Angulo Arboleda, also known as "Cherry", confessed to participating in the abduction and killing of two journalists from the daily El Comercio, as well as their driver, on the border between Ecuador and Colombia. He was also fined the equivalent of $1.2 million.

"The victims were kidnapped by members of the Oliver Sinisterra group, a breakaway group of the FARC, in the province of Esmeraldas (Ecuador) on March 26, 2018," then "transferred to Colombian territory and delivered to Cherry," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Angulo Arboleda was part of the group in charge of guarding the hostages, until the Ecuadoran head of the splinter group, known as "Guacho," ordered the murder of reporter Javier Ortega, 32, photographer Paul Rivas, 45, and driver Efrain Segarra, 60.

Their bodies were found three months after the kidnapping in a pit dug on the Colombian side of the border, in the southern region of Narino, one of the largest areas under drug cultivation in the world.

Guacho, whose real name was Walther Arizala, was killed by Colombian soldiers in December 2018.

Angulo Arboleda asked for forgiveness from the families of the victims, the prosecution said.

In March, another member of the same group, Jesus Vargas, also known as Reinel, was sentenced to 28 years and eight months in prison.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said in a report that the measures taken by Ecuador to protect the El Comercio press team had "been insufficient."The various armed groups that broke away from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, after it signed a historic peace deal in 2016, lack a unified command structure but number around 2,500 combatants.

They are financed mainly by drug trafficking as well as clandestine gold mines, according to the military intelligence service.

Related Topics

Murder World Kidnapping Driver Esmeraldas Rivas Same Ecuador Colombia March December Border 2016 2018 Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament congratulates UAE on elected membe ..

8 hours ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE on its election to UN Se ..

8 hours ago

UAE&#039;s elected membership of UN Security Counc ..

8 hours ago

UAE&#039;s elected seat on UN Security Council ref ..

8 hours ago

UAE lynchpin of international peace: Speaker of Fe ..

9 hours ago

Opposition must shun 'culture of protest', come up ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.