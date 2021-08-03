UrduPoint.com

Colombia Town Orders Vaccine Refusers To Stay Home Or Face Fines, Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Colombia town orders vaccine refusers to stay home or face fines, jail

Bogota, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Authorities in a Colombian town have run out of patience with people refusing coronavirus vaccines, ordering them on Monday to stay at home or face a fine, or even prison.

"We have to take a strong stance as leaders... Everyone has to be vaccinated, if not, they cannot circulate in the municipality of Sucre," the town's mayor Elvira Julia Mercado said on Blu Radio.

She decreed a stay-at-home order, lasting eight days, for people who have not yet been vaccinated despite the municipality having enough doses to immunize all its 28,000 inhabitants.

So far, only 10,000 have opted to be immunized, said Mercado, blaming fake news.

"There are religions that are reluctant to get vaccinated, young people because are told they cannot go out for drinks... others that they will die in two years, that the vaccine is the antichrist," she said.

Under the decree, non-vaccinated people can leave home only to access health services or to go get the shot.

All townsfolk will have to show a vaccine card to access supermarkets, bars, discos, restaurants, banks and shops.

Those who defy the measure risk a fine equivalent to $260, and repeat offenders can end up in jail.

The measure will be reviewed in eight days' time, based on the epidemic situation then.

With 50 million inhabitants, Colombia is the Latin American country with the third-most deaths per capita after Peru and Brazil with nearly five million confirmed infections and 121,000 reported deaths.

Some 12.2 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Sucre is the first municipality in the country to act against vaccine refusers, but Health Minister Fernando Ruiz has warned of similar steps elsewhere.

Related Topics

Jail Fine Young Sucre Brazil Peru Colombia All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

2 hours ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

3 hours ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

2 hours ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building cons ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan's ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.