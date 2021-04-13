UrduPoint.com
Coman Starts For Bayern Against PSG, Verratti A Substitute

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

Coman starts for Bayern against PSG, Verratti a substitute

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Kingsley Coman has recovered from a knock to start for injury-hit Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain in Paris on Tuesday.

Coman, who started his career at PSG and scored the winner when the sides met in last season's final, came off at half-time in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

While he plays, Bayern are still without top scorer Robert Lewandowski due to the same knee injury that ruled him out of their 3-2 defeat in the first leg last week.

Serge Gnabry is another notable absentee following his positive Covid-19 test, while Leon Goretzka failed a late fitness test meaning David Alaba starts in central midfield.

PSG have injury problems of their own, with captain Marquinhos ruled out because of the adductor problem that forced him off in the first half in Munich last week, just after he scored his team's second goal.

The Brazilian's absence means Danilo Pereira drops from midfield into the heart of the defence, with Leandro Paredes returning to the line-up.

Marco Verratti is not fit enough to start after a spell in isolation following a positive Covid test.

The winners will face either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.

