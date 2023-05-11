UrduPoint.com

Commissioning Of Frigates Help Safeguard International Maritime Sea Lanes: Chinese Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Commissioning of frigates help safeguard international maritime sea lanes: Chinese expert

Â BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) ::Pakistan's geographical location is very important, and the commissioning of four Type 054A/Ps frigates built by China for Pakistan Navy can help safeguard international maritime sea lanes, said Chinese military expert Song Zhongping.

China delivered two Type 054A/P frigates to Pakistan on Wednesday, indicating that all four warships of this class have been commissioned into the Pakistan Navy.

"The program is a mark of the enduring China-Pakistan friendship and the high-level defense cooperation between the two countries. The vessels are expected to serve Pakistan's seaward defense as well as safeguard regional peace and stability," analysts told Global Times.

A joint delivery and commissioning ceremony for the two Type 054A/P frigates was held in the Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai.

The two newly built Type 054A/P frigates, namely the PNS Tippu Sultan and the PNS Shahjahan, were commissioned into the Pakistan Navy.

The first ship of this class, the PNS Tughril, was inducted into the Pakistan Navy in December 2021, and the second ship, the PNS Taimur, was inducted in June 2022.

According to experts, the Type 054A/P is one of the latest multi-role frigates of Chinese origin, equipped with the state-of-the-art weapons and sensors that include CM-302 surface-to-surface missiles and LY-80 surface-to-air missiles as well as an Advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare suite and Combat Management System, enabling ships of this class to operate under multi-threat scenarios.

In his comment over delivery of the two frigates, Song told Global Times that it also means that the Pakistan Navy's main combat vessels are now superior to their main competitors in terms of comprehensive combat capabilities.

According to experts, as a maritime nation, Pakistan has substantial stakes in keeping its seas safe and secure, including the operationalization of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the global energy highway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy China Shanghai Superior June December All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

2 hours ago
 MoHRE opens nominations for Emirates Labour Market ..

MoHRE opens nominations for Emirates Labour Market Award in June

2 hours ago
 US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Fede ..

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Federal Criminal Charges - Reports

12 hours ago
 PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan ..

PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan, APP Peshawar offices

12 hours ago
 PTI used youth for its nefarious political purpose ..

PTI used youth for its nefarious political purposes: Ranjha

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.