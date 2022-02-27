Community theatre festival held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi and Tehreek-e-Niswan Nida-e-Aman jointly organized a Community Theater Festival based on the outstanding performances of students from backward areas of Karachi at ACP.

Students from Saeedabad, Maripur, Gulzar Hijri, Pehlwan Goth, Shereen Jinnah Colony, and Ibrahim Haideri participated in the festival.

Different groups of students performed plays, which were highly appreciated by the audience. In the end, the audience enjoyed Sheema Kirmani's tremendous performance.