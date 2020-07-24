Confirmed cases surpass 204,000 in Germany

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BERLIN -- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has surpassed 204,000, according to data released Friday by the Robert Koch Institute.

As of the end of Thursday, the COVID-19 cases reached 204,183 with a daily increase of 815.

NEW DELHI -- India's health ministry Friday morning said 740 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 49,310 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 30,601 and total cases to 1,287,945.

This is the highest single day spike in the number of fresh positive COVID-19 cases in the country so far.

ACCRA -- Ghana will establish a retraining program and a national unemployment insurance scheme to help those who lost their jobs due to COVID-19, said Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta here on Thursday.

The program is to help workers, who have been laid off due to the pandemic, find new jobs by improving their skills or acquiring new skills and provide them with temporary income, said the minister.

WASHINGTON -- A Marine assigned to the military helicopter squadron responsible for transporting U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The Marine, assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron 1, was tested on Tuesday and received the positive result on Thursday, according to POLITICO, citing Marine Corps spokesperson Captain Joseph Butterfield.

ALGIERS -- Algeria's flag carrier airline Air Algeria launched flights from Thursday to transport stranded foreign nationals in Algeria to some European and Arab countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic and bring back Algerians caught up in these destinations.

The airline will launch six flights from Algiers to Rome, Brussels, Frankfurt, Doha, Maskat and Cairo from July 23 to 26, local TSA news website quoted a statement of the airline on Thursday, as saying.

ANKARA -- Turkey's COVID-19 cases increased by 913 on Thursday, while the total cases climbed to 223,315, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Meanwhile, 18 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,563, Koca tweeted.

UNITED NATIONS -- World leaders will not be coming to New York for their annual gathering in September for the first time in the 75-year history of the United Nations because of the coronavirus pandemic, a UN spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

The General Debate of the General Assembly, traditionally the most high-profile UN event of the year, will be a slimmed-down affair this September, with world leaders staying away from New York, and contributing set-piece speeches via video link, Reem Abaza, spokesperson for the president of the General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, told reporters at a press briefing.

BEIJING -- Chinese health authority said Friday that it received reports of 21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Thursday, 15 of which were domestically transmitted.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 13 were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and two were in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.