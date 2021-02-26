UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :These are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - 2.5 million deaths - The virus has caused at least 2.5 million deaths around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.

In total, 2,500,172 deaths and 112,618,488 cases have been reported.

The United States has the heaviest toll with 506,232 deaths, followed by Brazil with 249,957, Mexico with 182,815, India 156,705 and the United Kingdom 122,070.

- EU sweats over rollout - EU leaders, under pressure to speed up the vaccine rollout, meet via video as the bloc battles against stubborn second and third waves of the virus.

Some capitals are also pushing for a continent-wide vaccine passport.

- AstraZeneca confident in EU push - AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot tells European Parliament lawmakers the pharma company can make up in the second quarter a huge shortfall in doses promised to the EU for January-March, after low yields hit production in factories located in the bloc.

- Britain downgrades alert level - Britain lowers its virus alert level down one notch from the highest possible, saying a fall in cases has reduced the threat to the state-run National Health Service.

It is now moving to level 4, indicating a "high or rising level of transmission" with enforced social distancing.

- French deadline - French Prime Minister Jean Castex prepares the ground for possible tougher coronavirus curbs from March 6, putting 20 departments, including the Paris region, under "heightened surveillance" after a spike in cases over the past week.

He tells a news conference the more contagious British variant is now responsible for "nearly half" the infections in France.

- Third dose against variants? - Pfizer and BioNTech say they are studying adding a third dose to their vaccine regime and testing a new version targeting the South African variant of the coronavirus.

- Two new Chinese vaccines - China's drug authority approves two more coronavirus vaccines made by domestic companies for public use, bringing the number of Chinese vaccines to four.

- Vaccine equity resolution - The UN Security Council votes on a British resolution stressing "the urgent need for solidarity, equity, and efficacy" in fighting the pandemic in countries with limited access to vaccines. The result will be known Friday.

- Jabs for Syrian health workers - Syria will start giving coronavirus vaccines to its healthcare workers across the war-ravaged country from next week, Health Minister Hasan al-Ghabbash says.

- Drop in French baby numbers - The number of babies born in France in January fell by 13 percent, the biggest drop in 45 years. The babies were conceived at the start of the first nationwide lockdown imposed by France in March 2020 to halt the spread of Covid-19.

- France-Scotland game off -This weekend's crunch Six Nations rugby match between France and Scotland is postponed after another player tests positive.

