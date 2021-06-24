Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Heart warning - US health authorities are to update guidance for using mRNA vaccines like the Pfizer and Moderna jabs after finding a likely link to rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults.

- Brazil's new grim record - Brazil set a new record for infections with 115,228 new cases within 24 hours, confirming the arrival of a third wave in the country. It already has the second worst death toll in the world, with 2,392 people dying there on Wednesday alone.

- Russia's Delta spike - Reaching highs last hit in January, Russia reports more than 20,000 new infections and 568 deaths as the country battles a surging outbreak of the Delta variant worsened by a sluggish jab drive.

- Bogus vaccinations - An illegal business in fake vaccination certificates is also booming in Russia, according to an AFP report, with many wary of getting its local Sputnik V jab.

- Defiant Thais - Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters rally in Bangkok to call for the government to go, defying warnings from authorities about the kingdom's soaring infections.

- Drug use - The pandemic is pushing more people into drug use, while illicit cultivation could also get a boost, the UN says, warning the fallout is likely to be felt "for years to come".

- Very long Covid - A British man has tested positive for Covid for 10 months in a row in what is thought to be the longest recorded case of continuous infection. Dave Smith, 72, says he made plans for his funeral after being hospitalised seven times.

- NYC monument - A monument to essential workers who risked their lives during the pandemic will be unveiled in New York in September.

- Almost 3.9 million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 3,893,974 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 602,837 deaths, followed by Brazil with 507,109, India with 391,981 Mexico with 231,847 and Peru with 191,073.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.