UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Five billion shots - More than five billion doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been administered around the world, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 1430 GMT.

- 'Shocking disparity' - The World Health Organization hits out at the "shocking disparity" in access to coronavirus vaccines, with only four countries in Africa able to meet their inoculation targets so far.

- Paralympics begin - Japan's emperor declares the Tokyo Paralympics open in a nearly empty stadium, with athletes ready to defy stereotypes and shatter records despite a year-long pandemic delay.

- Israeli booster jabs for over 30s - Israel lowers the age threshold to receive a third coronavirus booster dose to anyone aged 30 and above, as it continues to battle surging infections.

- And French third jabs for over 65s - France's health watchdog recommends a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for people aged over 65 or considered at risk of developing serious forms of the disease.

- New Greek restrictions - Greece's government announces an array of new restrictions and the end of free testing for those who remain unjabbed against Covid-19 in an effort to boost vaccination rates.

- New Iran record toll - Iran announces more than 700 deaths from the coronavirus, yet another high for the Islamic republic as it struggles to contain a surge in infections.

- Brunei deaths - Brunei reports two coronavirus deaths, the first fatalities from Covid-19 in the Southeast Asian nation in over a year as it battles a fresh outbreak.

- Two billion euro hit for soccer - The five major European football leagues took a nearly 2 billion euro hit ($2.35 billion) in matchday revenues last season after spectators were largely barred from attending matches due to the pandemic, says a report by consultancy KPMG.

- Hissene Habre dies - Former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who was serving a life term in Senegal for war crimes and crimes against humanity, dies of Covid-19 aged 79.

- More than 4.4 million dead -The coronavirus has killed at least 4,439,888 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 629,411 deaths, followed by Brazil with 574,848, India with 435,110, Mexico 253,526 and Peru 197,921.

Related Topics

India Africa Football Dead World Israel Iran China France Tokyo Brazil Brunei Peru Japan Senegal Mexico Greece Euro December 2019 From Government Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

North America Cross-Border Freight Tops Pre-Pandem ..

North America Cross-Border Freight Tops Pre-Pandemic Levels 12% in June - Transp ..

54 seconds ago
 Fukushima Operator to Dig Tunnel for Dumping Water ..

Fukushima Operator to Dig Tunnel for Dumping Water From Crippled Plant - Reports

56 seconds ago
 Ain Dubai to welcome visitors in October

Ain Dubai to welcome visitors in October

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with UAE Mixed Martial Art ..

DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with UAE Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Palms Sports to ..

1 hour ago
 Deputy Commissioner directs magistrates to conduct ..

Deputy Commissioner directs magistrates to conduct 50 inspections daily

57 seconds ago
 Abdullah Ishtiaq, Hafiz Abdur Rehman win Poster & ..

Abdullah Ishtiaq, Hafiz Abdur Rehman win Poster & Speech competitions

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.