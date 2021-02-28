Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,526,075 people since it emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1100 GMT Sunday.

At least 113,758,510 cases of coronavirus have been registered, of which at least 69,695,100 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Saturday, health officials recorded 8,713 new deaths and 395,666 new cases worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,849 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,386 and Mexico with 783.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 511,998 deaths.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 254,221 deaths, Mexico with 185,257 deaths, India with 157,051 deaths, and the United Kingdom with 122,705 deaths.

The country with the highest death rate is Belgium with 190 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Czech Republic with 190, Slovenia 185, United Kingdom 181 and Italy 161.

Europe overall has 850,906 deaths from 37,517,951 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 676,702 deaths from 21,320,087 infections, and the United States and Canada 533,947 deaths from 29,418,237 cases.

Asia has reported 256,035 deaths from 16,114,471 cases, the middle East 104,046 deaths from 5,465,808 cases, Africa 103,490 deaths from 3,889,614 cases, and Oceania 949 deaths from 32,344 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remains undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.