Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Wednesday

Paris, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 382,016 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 6,440,940 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,768,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

Since 1900 GMT Tuesday, 4,753 new deaths and 120,242 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,262, the United States with 1,052 and Mexico with 470.

The US remains the worst-hit country with 106,696 deaths from 1,841,471 cases. At least 463,868 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 39,728 deaths from 279,856 cases, Italy with 33,601 deaths from 233,836 cases, Brazil with 31,199 deaths and 555,383 cases and France with 29,021 deaths from 188,674 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 82 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 59, Spain 58, Italy 56 and Sweden 45.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,021 infections. It has 78,314 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 180,875 deaths from 2,201,170 cases, the United States and Canada have 114,154 deaths from 1,933,881 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 55,010 deaths from 1,104,571 cases, Asia 17,391 deaths from 598,331 cases, the middle East 9,900 deaths from 434,110 cases, Africa 4,555 deaths from 160,282 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,599 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.