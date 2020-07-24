(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Douglas Costa is set to miss Juventus' Champions League last 16 decider with Lyon after the Serie A leaders announced on Friday that the Brazil forward had picked up a thigh injury.

In a statement, Juve said that Costa's injury in the "long adductor muscle of his right thigh", sustained during Thursday's 2-1 defeat at Udinese which put their league title celebrations on ice, would be reassessed in 15 days.

Maurizio Sarri's side are scheduled to take on Lyon in Turin in exactly two weeks' time on August 7. They trail Rudi Garcia's side 1-0 after February's first leg in France.

Costa is an important member of Sarri's squad despite inconsistent displays and fitness issues, the 29-year-old often being brought on as an impact substitute in the second half of matches.