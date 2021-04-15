COVID-19 deaths in Bangladesh soar past 10,000

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :-- Bangladesh's COVID-19 death toll reached a grim milestone Thursday as 94 more people have died from the pandemic, bringing the total fatality to 10,081.

The country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) also reported 4,192 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the case tally to 707,362.

The official data showed that 19,959 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients rose to 597,214 including 5,915 new recoveries, said the DGHS.

According to the data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.43 percent and the recovery rate is 84.43 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 7,626 on April 7 and the highest number of deaths of 96 on Monday.