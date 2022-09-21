UrduPoint.com

Covid-hit Neuer, Goretzka Ruled Out For Germany

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Covid-hit Neuer, Goretzka ruled out for Germany

Berlin, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Germany captain Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka have been ruled out of the upcoming Nations League clashes with Hungary and England after recording positive Covid tests.

The news was confirmed by the German team in Frankfurt on Wednesday, where the squad are in training.

The pair, who are team-mates at Bayern Munich, have left the camp and will not take part in either of the upcoming fixtures.

Hoffenheim 'keeper Oliver Baumann has been called in to replace Neuer, while Wolfsburg captain Maximilian Arnold was drafted in on Wednesday afternoon to replace Goretzka.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt also left the Germany camp on Wednesday due to flu-like symptoms, but has tested negative for the virus.

Germany management has not yet indicated whether the 38-time Germany player will be replaced ahead of the two Nations League fixtures.

Bild tabloid reports the Covid tests were carried out due to a positive test for a close personal contact of one of the players.

Both Neuer and Goretzka tested negative on Monday when they entered camp.

Germany sit second behind Hungary in their Nations League group, with one win and three draws from four matches.

England are bottom of the four-team group with two draws and two losses, scoring just one goal in four matches.

