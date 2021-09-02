UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V India 4th Test Scoreboard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 11:50 PM

London, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the fourth Test between England and India at the Oval on Thursday: India 1st Innings R. Sharma c Bairstow b Woakes 11 KL Rahul lbw b Robinson 17 C.

Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 4 V. Kohli c Bairstow b Robinson 50 R. Jadeja c Root b Woakes 10 A. Rahane c Moeen b Overton 14 R. Pant c Moeen b Woakes 9 S. Thakur lbw b Woakes 57 U. Yadav c Bairstow b Robinson 10 J.

Bumrah run out (Burns) 0 Mohammed Siraj not out 1 Extras (lb8) 8 Total (all out, 61.3 overs, 298 mins) 191 Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Sharma), 2-28 (Rahul), 3-39 (Pujara), 4-69 (Jadeja), 5-105 (Kohli), 6-117 (Rahane), 7-127 (Pant), 8-190 (Thakur), 9-190 (Bumrah), 10-191 (Yadav) Bowling: Anderson 14-3-41-1; Robinson 17.

3-9-38-3; Woakes 15-6-55-4; Overton 15-2-49-1; England 1st innings R.

Burns b Bumrah 5 H. Hameed c Pant b Bumrah 0 D. Malan not out 26 J. Root b Yadav 21 C. Overton not out 1 Extras 0 Total (3 wkts, 17 overs, 80 mins) 53 To bat: O Pope, J Bairstow, Moeen Ali, C Woakes, O Robinson, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Burns), 2-6 (Hameed), 3-52 (Root) Bowling: Yadav 6-1-15-1; Bumrah 6-2-15-2; Thakur 3-1-11-0; Siraj 2-0-12-0 Match position: England are 138 runs behind with seven first-innings wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG)tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

