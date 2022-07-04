UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V India 5th Test Scoreboard

July 04, 2022

Birmingham, United Kingdom, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston on Sunday: India 1st Innings 416 (R Pant 146, R Jadeja 104; J Anderson 5-60) England 1st Innings (overnight: 84-5) A.

Lees b Bumrah 6 Z. Crawley c Gill b Bumrah 9 O. Pope c Iyer b Bumrah 10 J. Root c Pant b Siraj 31 J. Bairstow c Kohli b Shami 106 J. Leach c Pant b Shami 0 B. Stokes c Bumrah b Thakur 25 S. Billings b Siraj 36 S.

Broad c Pant b Siraj 1 M. Potts c Iyer b Siraj 19 J. Anderson not out 6 Extras (b16, lb5, nb13, w1) 35 Total (all out, 61.3 overs, 320 mins) 284 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Lees), 2-27 (Crawley), 3-44 (Pope), 4-78 (Root), 5-83 (Leach), 6-149 (Stokes), 7-241 (Bairstow), 8-248 (Broad), 9-267 (Billings), 10-284 (Potts) Bowling: Bumrah 19-3-68-3 (6nb); Shami 22-4-78-2 (1w); Siraj 11.

3-2-66-4; Thakur 7-0-48-1 (7nb); Jadeja 2-0-3-0; India 2nd Innings S.

Gill c Crawley b Anderson 4 C. Pujara not out 50 H. Vihari c Bairstow b Broad 11 V. Kohli c Root b Stokes 20 R. Pant not out 30 Extras (lb7, nb2, w1) 10 Total (3 wkts, 45 overs, 230 mins) 125 To bat: S Iyer, R Jadeja, S Thakur, Mohammed Shami, J Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Gill), 2-43 (Vihari), 3-75 (Kohli) Bowling: Anderson 14-5-26-1; Broad 12-1-38-1 (1nb); Potts 8-2-20-0; Leach 1-0-5-0; Stokes 7-0-22-1 (1nb), Root 3-1-7-0 Match position: India lead by 257 runs with seven second-innings wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

