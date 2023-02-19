UrduPoint.com

Cricket: India V Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Cricket: India v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Final scoreboard after India's victory on day three of the second Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday: Australia 1st innings 263 all out (U.

Khawaja 81, P. Handscomb 72 not out; M. Shami 4-60) India 1st innings 262 all out (V. Kohli 44, A. Patel 74; N. Lyon 5-67) Australia 2nd innings (overnight 61-1, Head 39, Labuschagne 16) U. Khawaja c Iyer b Jadeja 6 T.

Head c Bharat b Ashwin 43 M. Labuschagne b Jadeja 35 S. Smith lbw b Ashwin 9 M. Renshaw lbw b Ashwin 2 P. Handscomb c Kohli b Jadeja 0 A. Carey b Jadeja 7 P. Cummins b Jadeja 0 N. Lyon b Jadeja 8 T.

Murphy not out 3 M. Kuhnemann b Jadeja 0 Extras 0 Total (all out, 31.1 overs) 113 Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Khawaja), 2-65 (Head), 3-85 (Smith), 4-95 (Labuschagne), 5-95 (Renshaw), 6-95 (Handscomb), 7-95 (Cummins), 8-110 (Carey), 9-113 (Lyon), 10-113 (Kuhnemann) Bowling: Ashwin 16-3-59-3, Shami 2-0-10-0, Jadeja 12.

1-1-42-7, Axar 1-0-2-0 India 2nd innings (target 115) R.

Sharma run out (Handscomb/Carey) 31 KL Rahul c Carey b Lyon 1 C. Pujara not out 31 V. Kohli st Carey b Murphy 20 S. Iyer c Murphy b Lyon 12 S. Bharat not out 23 Extras 0 Total (four wickets, 26.4 overs) 118 Did not bat: R.

Jadeja, A. Patel, R. Ashwin, M. Siraj, M. Shami Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Rahul), 2-39 (Rohit), 3-69 (Kohli), 4-88 (Iyer) Bowling: Kuhnemann 7-0-38-0, Lyon 12-3-49-2, Murphy 6.4-2-22-1, Head 1-0-9-0 Toss: Australia result: India won by six wickets Series: India lead the four-match series 2-0 Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Michael Gough (ENG)tv Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Related Topics

India Australia Lyon New Delhi Lead Virat Kohli KL Rahul Richard Illingworth Michael Gough Sunday TV All P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

5 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

12 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

14 hours ago
 Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on ..

Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on Feb 24: official

14 hours ago
 Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making different ..

Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making differently-abled children self-sustain ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.