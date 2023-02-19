Cricket: India v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Final scoreboard after India's victory on day three of the second Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday: Australia 1st innings 263 all out (U.

Khawaja 81, P. Handscomb 72 not out; M. Shami 4-60) India 1st innings 262 all out (V. Kohli 44, A. Patel 74; N. Lyon 5-67) Australia 2nd innings (overnight 61-1, Head 39, Labuschagne 16) U. Khawaja c Iyer b Jadeja 6 T.

Head c Bharat b Ashwin 43 M. Labuschagne b Jadeja 35 S. Smith lbw b Ashwin 9 M. Renshaw lbw b Ashwin 2 P. Handscomb c Kohli b Jadeja 0 A. Carey b Jadeja 7 P. Cummins b Jadeja 0 N. Lyon b Jadeja 8 T.

Murphy not out 3 M. Kuhnemann b Jadeja 0 Extras 0 Total (all out, 31.1 overs) 113 Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Khawaja), 2-65 (Head), 3-85 (Smith), 4-95 (Labuschagne), 5-95 (Renshaw), 6-95 (Handscomb), 7-95 (Cummins), 8-110 (Carey), 9-113 (Lyon), 10-113 (Kuhnemann) Bowling: Ashwin 16-3-59-3, Shami 2-0-10-0, Jadeja 12.

1-1-42-7, Axar 1-0-2-0 India 2nd innings (target 115) R.

Sharma run out (Handscomb/Carey) 31 KL Rahul c Carey b Lyon 1 C. Pujara not out 31 V. Kohli st Carey b Murphy 20 S. Iyer c Murphy b Lyon 12 S. Bharat not out 23 Extras 0 Total (four wickets, 26.4 overs) 118 Did not bat: R.

Jadeja, A. Patel, R. Ashwin, M. Siraj, M. Shami Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Rahul), 2-39 (Rohit), 3-69 (Kohli), 4-88 (Iyer) Bowling: Kuhnemann 7-0-38-0, Lyon 12-3-49-2, Murphy 6.4-2-22-1, Head 1-0-9-0 Toss: Australia result: India won by six wickets Series: India lead the four-match series 2-0 Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Michael Gough (ENG)tv Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)